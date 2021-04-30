Covid-19 pandemic: Police, traders organise walk to create awareness

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Thursday, organised a walk along with traders’ community to create awareness against the coronavirus and urged the citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to fight against the pandemic.

The walk was organised following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman at Aabpara and Super markets of the city. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, DSP Raja Tahir Hussain, senior police officials, and representatives of the traders community participated in it.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar distributed masks among the citizens and appealed the citizens to follow SOPs issued by the government.

Talking to media at the culmination point at Aabpara market, the DIG (Operations) said that the third wave of coronavirus is more dangerous and law enforcement agencies including police are working hard to ensure implementation on SOPs.

He said that the Islamabad police have registered numerous FIRs during the last four months over the violation of SOPs. He said that cooperation of traders and citizens is crucial to check the spread of this disease.

The DIG (Operations) urged the citizens to follow preventive measures and wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands and avoid unnecessary travelling. He asked shopkeepers to follow the policy of “no mask – no service” and cooperate with the government on implementation on the SOPs.

“We all have to perform our role to avoid spread of this pandemic and secure lives of our families and other people,” the DIG (Operations) maintained.

