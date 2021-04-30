50 shops, stores and restaurants sealed for violating corona SOPs

LAHORE: For failing to adopt Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Lahore district administration sealed 50 shops, stores and restaurants while nine people were arrested. As per the details released by the administration here on Thursday, during a visit to Baghbanpura Bazaar and Shalimar Link Road, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 10 shops and arrested eight persons whereas Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed four shops and arrested an owner of a restaurant during a crackdown against the violators in his jurisdiction area.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 35 shops for violating the SOPs while Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 10 stores and arrested two persons; he was accompanied by Pakistan Army and Rangers.

Among the shops that were sealed included Rangoli Garments, Foot Collection, Vania Collection, Sehar Collection, Design Zone, Zeb Garments, Fashion Boutique, Haji Garments, Ahmed B Collection, Iman Collection, Al-Shafi Collection, One Plus Two Garments, Mohsin Garments, FB Traders Musharraf Gift Center, HJ Company, Zulfiqar Bakery, Aftab Electronics, Services Shop, Sabrozo Shop, Zahid Autos, Kuwait Autos, Bilal Pan Shop, Bismillah Juice Corner, Pan Shop, Mehr Suites, Mian Computer, Mashaallah Pan Shop, Lush Beauty Salon, Hamza Sweets and Bakers, Khan Baba Traders, AM Pampers House and Jedi Pan Shop.

Meanwhile, the administration has started setting up new vaccination centers at Wahdat Road, Jallu Mor, Gajumata, Ghoray Shah, Raiwind, Tajpura, Gujjarpura, Ravi Road, Khazana Gate, Lower Mall and Cantonment.

In this connection, ADC Finance and Planning Anam Zaid chaired a meeting that was attended by police, LWMC, WASA, Health, Education and Information officers.

The meeting was told that computers and Wi-Fi will be provided for registration while CCTV cameras and walk-through gates will be installed in each centre. Chairs and fans for the visitors and wheelchairs for the disabled will also be provided, it was told in the meeting.

