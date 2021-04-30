ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
Pakistan

President meets UMT chief

30 Apr 2021

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi met with President University of Management and Technology (UMT), Ibrahim Hassan Murad at the President House. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi graciously hosted President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and discussed various points of mutual interest mainly surrounding higher-education & artificial intelligence. President Alvi appreciated the role of UMT in the field of education and paid homage to the educational services of former UMT Chairman Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed).

President Dr Arif Alvi said that technological advancement has changed the education scenario, so we need to stay updated with the changing times. He also expressed that our young leaders in the field of higher education can promote National development in all walks of life.-PR

higher education President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi President House President meets UMT chief Ibrahim Hassan Murad education scenario

