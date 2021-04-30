Indian shares move higher

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended at their highest level since mid-March in a volatile session on Thursday as a surge in stocks of steelmakers, following changes to China’s tariffs on the metal, offset losses in automakers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.2% higher at 14,894.9, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06% to 49,765.94. Both indexes rose more than 1% each earlier in the session.

The Nifty and Sensex also registered their longest winning streak since early February, even as confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose above 18 million, with a record rise in infections over the last 24 hours.

The Nifty Auto index dropped 1%.

Steelmakers Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50 on Thursday, surging 6.2% and 9.6%, respectively, to record highs.