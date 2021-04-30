ANL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.08%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.14%)
ASL 20.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.66%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.64%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
BYCO 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.58%)
DGKC 110.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.1%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HASCOL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.1%)
HUBC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.65%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
LOTCHEM 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.2%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.77%)
PAEL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.49%)
PIBTL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
POWER 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.65%)
PPL 81.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.19%)
PRL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.98%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
SNGP 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.66%)
TRG 166.02 Decreased By ▼ -12.88 (-7.2%)
UNITY 30.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,717 Decreased By ▼ -100.61 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,117 Decreased By ▼ -819.11 (-3.28%)
KSE100 44,169 Decreased By ▼ -694.43 (-1.55%)
KSE30 18,071 Decreased By ▼ -279.92 (-1.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48bn

Reuters Updated 30 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that the fair market value of bitcoin the electric carmaker held as of March 31 was $2.48 billion, suggesting it could stand to make around $1 billion dollars out of the investment were it to cash in the digital currency.

The world’s most valuable automaker, which said it had bought or received $1.5 billion in bitcoin by the end of the first quarter, reiterated in its regular report it had trimmed its position by 10% during the quarter.

Tesla said proceeds from sales of digital assets amounted to $272 million with a $101 million “positive impact”.

The company added that it recorded $27 million of impairment losses on its bitcoin investment in the three months ended March.

Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48bn

