NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
30 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
336,457,940 189,305,608 16,301,500,808 8,789,152,254
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,311,407,637 (1,596,247,731) (284,840,094)
Local Individuals 17,536,866,376 (17,312,651,731) 224,214,645
Local Corporates 8,584,393,837 (8,523,768,388) 60,625,449
===============================================================================
