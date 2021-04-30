KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 29, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 336,457,940 189,305,608 16,301,500,808 8,789,152,254 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,311,407,637 (1,596,247,731) (284,840,094) Local Individuals 17,536,866,376 (17,312,651,731) 224,214,645 Local Corporates 8,584,393,837 (8,523,768,388) 60,625,449 ===============================================================================

