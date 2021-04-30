Markets
Board meetings in progress
30 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
Indus Dying & 29.04.2021 12.00 Noon. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Manufacturing Thursday for the period in progress
Company Limited ended March 31, 2021
Kohat Textile Mills 29.04.2021 11.00 a.m. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Ltd. Thursday for the period ended in progress
March 31, 2021
Saif Textile Mills 29.04.2021 12.00 Noon. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Ltd Thursday for the period ended in progress
March 31, 2021
Telecard Limited 29.04.2021 11.00 a.m. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Thursday for the period ended in progress
March 31, 2021
Wah Nobel 29.04.2021 12.00 Noon. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting
Chemicals Limited Thursday for the period ended in progress
March 31, 2021
