Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited   17-04-2021    30-04-2021     50% R**      15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021     225% (F)     15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms
Limited #                       23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
MIlls Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
East West Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Crescent Star
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited                         29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                         26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limited #           27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
Reliance Weaving
Mills Limited #                 28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited #       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited #       29-04-2021    05-05-2021                                 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited #       30-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd.    01-05-2021    07-05-2021       NIL                       07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT                01-05-2021    07-05-2021    3.3% (iii)    29-04-2021
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited                         26-04-2021    08-05-2021    150% (F),     22-04-2021     27-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited                         03-05-2021    09-05-2021    600% (ii)     29-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                 04-05-2021    10-05-2021    1500% (i)     30-04-2021
Murree Brewery Company
Limited                         04-05-2021    10-05-2021    50% (iii)     30-04-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited #                       04-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    05-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Allied Bank Limited             07-05-2021    13-05-2021     20% (i)      05-05-2021
Bestway Cement Limited          07-05-2021    13-05-2021    40% (iii)     05-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

