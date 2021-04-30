ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research HMB (Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited) 38.50 No Change ▼ 0%

HMB delivers strong first quarter

BR Research 30 Apr 2021

The interest rates may well have gone drastically down from last year, banking profits have not. Habib Metropolitan Bank (HMB) announced its 1QCY21 financial results earlier this week, more than doubling its after-tax profits year-on-year. Unlike the bigger counterparts, HMB’s profitability growth was mainly driven by the core income.

The markup earned went understandably down, as the interest rates paint a completely different picture today than they did a year ago. The average earning assets saw a colossal year-on-year growth of 23 percent, but the volumetric growth in earning assets was overshadowed by the reduced policy rate.

Investments at Rs594 billion constitute the largest chunk of the asset base, showing an increase of 2 percent over December 2020, and 31 percent year-on-year, standing at Rs594 billion. The advances portfolio, on the other hand saw an increase of 24 percent year-on-year, and 11 percent over December 2020 to stand at Rs346 billion. The ADR, as a result improved to 48 percent, up from 46 percent in 1QCY20 – significantly higher than the ADRs being posted by the bigger banks this season, which has dropped to mid-30s.

HMB prides itself on trade finance, which continued to grow during the period. With the pandemic making a strong comeback and likely to result in reduced commercial activities, the second quarter could pose challenges in terms of business volume.

The deposit base grew 23.5 percent year-on-year to Rs715 billion. This is 5 percent higher over December 2020 – easily surpassing the industry deposit growth of less than 1 percent. The CASA deposit base increased by 7 percent over December 2020 to Rs441 billion. This yields a CASA ratio of 62 percent, an improvement from yesteryear, but HMB would be the first one to realize there is still a long way to go, in terms of improving the deposit mix further, to the levels some of the bigger banks have achieved.

Clarity on the interest rate front after the forward guidance by the central bank suggests there may not be a massive change in policy rate anytime soon. Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators are looking up, but the ills of the pandemic have not completely gone away just yet, and that could continue posing challenges in the coming months. That said, HMB’s soundness indicators are in pretty good health, and the non-core income drivers have constantly contributed to the bottomline. This should keep HMB afloat even if things get trickier going forward.

banks policy rate banking sector Habib Metropolitan Bank HMB macroeconomic indicators

HMB delivers strong first quarter

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Azhar briefed about power projects

Pakistan’s weight may remain around 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Forex reserves up $307m

Performance in SDG sectors: Pakistan lags behind its emerging market peers: IMF

Withdrawal of funds from public account of federation: Special assignment account procedure issued

Privatisation of selected PSEs: Authorities told to address legal, administrative issues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters