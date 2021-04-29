Business & Finance
Microsoft to take smaller cut from video game developers
- The move comes at a time when Apple Inc is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Fortnite creator Epic Games alleging that the iPhone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps.
29 Apr 2021
Microsoft Corp will cut its charges for video game developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The move comes at a time when Apple Inc is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Fortnite creator Epic Games alleging that the iPhone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps.
According to the NYT report, developers can now keep 88% of the revenue that they make from their games, up from 70% earlier, making Microsoft's store more attractive to independent developers and smaller gaming studios.
Until exports increase, Pakistan need to close gap with remittances: PM
Microsoft to take smaller cut from video game developers
MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges
TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party
All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi
PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah
US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India
US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden
Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi
Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress
India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities
Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress
Read more stories
Comments