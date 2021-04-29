ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mexico's Cemex sees shares surge after profits rise sharply

  • Cemex's net income during the first three months of the year rose to $665 million in the quarter from $42 million in the same period last year.
  • "We are quite pleased with our first quarter results... despite persistent challenges from COVID in many markets," said Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

MONTERREY: Mexican cement producer Cemex reported on Thursday a more than 15-fold jump in first-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations and sending its stock price surging.

The global cement giant said the results were boosted by higher sales in the United States and in Mexico, as well as by higher cement volumes in most of its markets and higher product prices in Mexico and across Latin Americas plus the Caribbean regions.

In early morning trading, shares of the company rose 4.85% to their highest level since October 2017.

Cemex's net income during the first three months of the year rose to $665 million in the quarter from $42 million in the same period last year.

Lower costs and foreign exchange fluctuations helped drive the gains, the company said.

"We are quite pleased with our first quarter results... despite persistent challenges from COVID in many markets," said Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez.

The company's global net sales rose 9% to reach $3.41 billion.

In Mexico, net sales increased 19% year over year, driven by high levels of remittances, government social programs and pre-electoral spending, the company said.

The company's sales also rose by 15% in the South America, Central America and the Caribbean region, and by 2% in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia region, despite renewed pandemic-related lockdowns in some countries.

In the United States, the company's largest market, sales rose 5%, driven by volume growth in the residential sector.

Cemex Mexican cement producer Caribbean regions Cemex's net income

Mexico's Cemex sees shares surge after profits rise sharply

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters