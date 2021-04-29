Business & Finance
Volkswagen's Diess to step aside at Skoda, Seat to focus on software
- At Skoda, he would be succeeded by current technology head Thomas Schmall and at Seat by Murat Aksel, head of procurement on the Volkswagen board, Handelsblatt added.
29 Apr 2021
BERLIN: Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess is stepping down as head of the supervisory boards at subsidiaries Seat and Skoda to focus on building up a stronger software-development team, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
Volkswagen has been heavily focussed on regaining lost ground in the fast-growing field of software-heavy electric cars, where United States and Chinese manufacturers are seen as having a lead.
