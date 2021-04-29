ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar trades near 9-week low post Fed, US GDP eyed

  • Fed's Powell quashes tapering talk, Biden touts spending.
  • Euro breaks to nine-week peak, CAD to 3-year high.
  • US GDP set to be strong, trade and budget deficits a drag.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: dollar traded just off nine-week lows on Thursday as a doggedly dovish outlook from the US Federal Reserve and bold spending plans from the White House gave a green light for the global reflation trade.

President Joe Biden's push for another $1.8 trillion in spending also risked expanding the US budget and trade deficits, a perennial Achilles heel for the dollar.

The euro made the most of the opportunity to hit its highest since late February at $1.2150, before steadying at $1.2126.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did the dollar no favours by quashing speculation about an early tapering of asset buying, saying employment was still far short of target.

"With front-end US real rates already deeply negative and set to fall further as US CPI rises sharply this quarter, this is likely to be a dollar negative, particularly when other parts of the world (namely Europe) are set to see an economic rebound in coming months," said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and IR strategist at ING.

Even the outperformance of the US economy had a sting in the tail for the dollar as it sucked in imports and drove the trade deficit to record highs in March.

It could also temper any reaction to an upbeat US GDP report for the first quarter due later on Thursday, where market forecasts are for annualised growth of a whopping 6.1%.

The closely-watched Atlanta Fed's "GDP Now" estimate is that GDP expanded by 7.9%, suggesting considerable upside risk.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar clambered off a nine-week low at 90.606, and a long way from the rally peak of 93.439 hit at the end of March.

"The USD has been recouping the ground lost initially after the Fed's patient message on policy yesterday," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"Bond yields are a little higher this morning and, after Biden's message last night that the economy has turned a corner, the market is expecting to see a very robust Q1 GDP report today. This could be triggering some covering of short USD positions."

The Fed's dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of Canada which has already begun to taper its asset buying, sending the dollar sliding to a three-year trough against the loonie at C$1.2283.

Another notable break lower came against the Norwegian crown, where the dollar hit its lowest since October 2018 at 8.1460 crowns.

"Under these circumstances, cyclical FX should benefit. It is no surprise that Norway's krone and Canada's dollar have been the best performing G10 currencies over the past two days, as apart from their high betas, they also stand out with more policy normalisation-prone central banks," Krpata said.

The crown has been buoyed by rising oil prices as the global economic recovery boosts demand for commodities, a trend that is also benefiting the Australian and New Zealand dollars .

The dollar also shed much of the week's gain against the yen, falling back to 108.86 from Wednesday's top of 109.07. A holiday in Japan kept it contained in Asian hours, although the dollar reclaimed some ground and rose to 108.80 yen in early London deals.

dollar index Dollar rate Dollar euro European forex market EMEA FX

Dollar trades near 9-week low post Fed, US GDP eyed

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters