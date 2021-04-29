ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Polish stocks up after EU court's mortgage ruling, FX firms

  • Warsaw's blue chip index rose as high as 2,081.94, about 2.2% up on the day, and the banks index went up 5.2% to a 14-month high of 6.007.
  • In the foreign exchange market, Hungary's forint extended the previous day's gains to add 0.58% at 360.07 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty followed, firming 0.43% to 4.5678.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

BUCHAREST: Polish stocks led regional gains on Thursday after a European court ruling on foreign-currency mortgages perceived as benign by investors, while central European currencies firmed on a US dollar decline on world markets.

By 1120 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip index rose as high as 2,081.94, about 2.2% up on the day, and the banks index went up 5.2% to a 14-month high of 6.007.

"Today's judgment of the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) was perceived as positive, as it clearly does not exacerbate the problem of Swiss franc loans for banks," said Maciej Marcinowski, an analyst at Trigon.

Mortgages taken out in Swiss francs are a major risk factor for Polish banks. The CJEU ruling kicks off a crucial fortnight that may decide how courts treat such cases and whether banks decide to sign up to a plan for out-of-court settlements.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but were then hit by ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

In the foreign exchange market, Hungary's forint extended the previous day's gains to add 0.58% at 360.07 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty followed, firming 0.43% to 4.5678.

Erste Bank said in a note that "as has been broadly expected", the US Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged, signalling it was not yet ready to cut support to the economy.

"The US dollar depreciated after the announcement, CEE currencies benefited," Erste said.

Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock also continued to support the currency.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown was up 0.2% to trade at 25.8640 to the euro and the Romanian leu was up 0.1% at 4.9235.

European currencies CJEU Polish stocks Warsaw's blue chip index

Polish stocks up after EU court's mortgage ruling, FX firms

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters