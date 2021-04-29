Polish stocks up after EU court's mortgage ruling, FX firms

BUCHAREST: Polish stocks led regional gains on Thursday after a European court ruling on foreign-currency mortgages perceived as benign by investors, while central European currencies firmed on a US dollar decline on world markets.

By 1120 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip index rose as high as 2,081.94, about 2.2% up on the day, and the banks index went up 5.2% to a 14-month high of 6.007.

"Today's judgment of the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) was perceived as positive, as it clearly does not exacerbate the problem of Swiss franc loans for banks," said Maciej Marcinowski, an analyst at Trigon.

Mortgages taken out in Swiss francs are a major risk factor for Polish banks. The CJEU ruling kicks off a crucial fortnight that may decide how courts treat such cases and whether banks decide to sign up to a plan for out-of-court settlements.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but were then hit by ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

In the foreign exchange market, Hungary's forint extended the previous day's gains to add 0.58% at 360.07 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty followed, firming 0.43% to 4.5678.

Erste Bank said in a note that "as has been broadly expected", the US Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged, signalling it was not yet ready to cut support to the economy.

"The US dollar depreciated after the announcement, CEE currencies benefited," Erste said.

Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock also continued to support the currency.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown was up 0.2% to trade at 25.8640 to the euro and the Romanian leu was up 0.1% at 4.9235.