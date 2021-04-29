Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in industrial and material stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index fell 0.32% to close at 7,216.70 points. The index is up about 6.5% for the year.

Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings were the top drags on the index, falling 4.42% and 1.22%, respectively.

Trading volumes fell to 100.1 million from 107.3 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading more than 839 million rupees ($4.28 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.52 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196 against the US dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.