ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns

  • US refinery run rates highest since March 2020.
  • Oil demand could rise to 101.5 million bpd this summer – Citi.
  • US dollar at nine-week lows.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after rising 1% in the previous session, as bullish forecasts of recovering demand outweighed concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil, India and Japan.

Brent rose 89 cents, or 1.3%, to $68.16 a barrel by 1115 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 83 cents, or 1.3%, at $64.69 a barrel.

This is the third consecutive day that both contracts have climbed.

"The performance of the past few days demonstrates the unbroken faith of the market in healthy economic and demand recovery," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil associates said.

Heading

"It also implies that the perilous and devastating COVID nightmare engulfing in India, Japan and Turkey, amongst others, is not expected to have a long-lasting impact on economic expansion."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, stuck to its plans this week for a gradual easing of oil production curbs from May to July.

OPEC+ expects global stocks to reach 2.95 billion barrels in July, taking them below the 2015-2019 average.

"A closer look at the state of global oil inventories suggests that the market may be closer to the point of rebalancing than what OPEC+ may think," Citi analysts said, adding that the market has absorbed most of the crude inventory overhang, although refined products inventories are still relatively high.

The bank expects vaccination campaigns in North America and Europe to boost oil demand to a record high of 101.5 million barrels per day (bpd) over the northern hemisphere summer months, but said rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil and India could hit local demand if stricter lockdowns are reimposed.

"The outbreak in India is holding back oil's rally," Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC bank, said.

Europe's major energy companies profited from a rise in oil prices to report big increases in first-quarter earnings, putting the worst of a pandemic-linked slump in fuel demand behind them.

BP, Total and Equinor reported first-quarter profits above pre-pandemic levels.

A weak dollar also lent some support to oil. The dollar was pinned near nine-week lows as a dovish outlook from the US Federal Reserve and bold spending plans from the White House gave a green light for the global reflation trade.

Investors also focused on a ramp-up in US refinery operating rates and a drawdown in distillates stocks last week, in data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil oil exports oil producer oil markets

Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters