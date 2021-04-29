Business & Finance
Shell posts $5.7 billion net profit in first quarter
- It compared with a loss after tax of $24 million in the first three months of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic.
29 Apr 2021
LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell posted net profit of $5.7 billion in the first quarter as oil prices recovered strongly from a year earlier, the company announced Thursday.
It compared with a loss after tax of $24 million in the first three months of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began to slam the price of crude.
