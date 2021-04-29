Business & Finance
Unilever first quarter underlying sales rise 5.7%, beat estimates
- Underlying sales rose 5.7% in the three months ended March, beating the 3.9% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.
29 Apr 2021
Unilever on Thursday reported higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the first quarter, buoyed by double-digit increases in India and China.
Underlying sales rose 5.7% in the three months ended March, beating the 3.9% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.
The Dove soap maker also said that it expects to deliver underlying sales growth of 3-5% in fiscal 2021, with the first half at around the top of this range. Underlying operating margin is expected to increase slightly in the full year, it said in a statement.
PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah
Unilever first quarter underlying sales rise 5.7%, beat estimates
US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India
US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden
Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi
Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress
India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities
Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress
Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day
Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin
Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery
Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs
Read more stories
Comments