ANL 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.89%)
HUBC 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.3%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.02 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,103 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,952 Decreased By ▼ -107.5 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,391 Decreased By ▼ -73.14 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airbus flies back into black in first quarter

  • However, "the first quarter shows that the crisis is not yet over for our industry, and that the market remains uncertain."
AFP 29 Apr 2021

PARIS: European airplane maker Airbus flew back into the black in the first three months of the current year as cost-cutting and restructuring measures began to pay off, but the group warned that the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic was not yet over.

Airbus said in a statement that it booked bottom-line net profit of 362 million euros ($440 million) in the period from January to March, compared with a loss of 481 million euros a year earlier.

First-quarter revenues were stable at 10.5 billion euros.

"The good Q1 results mainly reflect our commercial aircraft delivery performance, cost and cash containment, progress with the restructuring plan as well as positive contributions from our helicopter and defence and space activities," said chief executive Guillaume Faury.

However, "the first quarter shows that the crisis is not yet over for our industry, and that the market remains uncertain."

Airbus said it had delivered a total of 125 commercial aircraft in the three-month period, up from 122 a year earlier, including nine A220s, 105 A320 family, one A330 and 10 A350s.

Looking ahead, the aircraft maker said it was sticking to its previous forecasts for stable aircraft deliveries of 566 for 2021 as a whole -- the same number as in 2020 -- and underlying operating profit of two billion euros.

Coronavirus Airbus coronavirus pandemic Guillaume Faury A330 freighter A220s A350s

Airbus flies back into black in first quarter

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters