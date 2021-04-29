PSX updates office/trading timing amid rising COVID cases

In wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has updated its office and trading timing midway into the month of Ramadan.

“Align with the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the COVID-19 situation and subsequent reduction in banking hours by the State Bank of Pakistan, PSX has also revised its market at office timing keeping in view the smooth clearing and settlement within the reduced banking hours,” stated the bourse.

Under the updated schedule, the PSX will observe office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

PSX said that the market pre-open session will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., whereas the market restrictive period will be from 9:17 a.m. to 9:18 a.m. from Monday to Friday. PSX said that the orders entered during the pre-open session cannot be canceled, modified, or suspended till the end of the restrictive period.

The post-close session will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 12:00 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Whereas the trade rectification time will be from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday.