ANL 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.89%)
HUBC 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.3%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.02 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,103 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,952 Decreased By ▼ -107.5 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,391 Decreased By ▼ -73.14 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX updates office/trading timing amid rising COVID cases

  • “Align with the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the COVID-19 situation and subsequent reduction in banking hours by the State Bank of Pakistan, PSX has also revised its market at office timing keeping in view the smooth clearing and settlement within the reduced banking hours,” stated the bourse.
Ali Ahmed 29 Apr 2021

In wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has updated its office and trading timing midway into the month of Ramadan.

“Align with the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the COVID-19 situation and subsequent reduction in banking hours by the State Bank of Pakistan, PSX has also revised its market at office timing keeping in view the smooth clearing and settlement within the reduced banking hours,” stated the bourse.

Under the updated schedule, the PSX will observe office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

PSX said that the market pre-open session will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., whereas the market restrictive period will be from 9:17 a.m. to 9:18 a.m. from Monday to Friday. PSX said that the orders entered during the pre-open session cannot be canceled, modified, or suspended till the end of the restrictive period.

The post-close session will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 12:00 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Whereas the trade rectification time will be from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

NCOC SBP COVID PSX PSX timings

PSX updates office/trading timing amid rising COVID cases

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters