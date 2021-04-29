ANL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.45%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.78%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,122 Increased By ▲ 14.13 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,940 Decreased By ▼ -118.71 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,388 Decreased By ▼ -76.72 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bingham and Murphy join Selby and Wilson in world snooker semi-finals

  • Wilson will now play Murphy in the semi-finals, with Selby facing Bingham in an all-English last four.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: Stuart Bingham and Shaun Murphy both came through hard-fought quarter-finals on Wednesday to ensure three of the last four players left vying for this year's world snooker crown are former champions.

Bingham, the 2015 world champion, edged out Anthony McGill 13-12.

Meanwhile, 2005 title-winner Murphy defeated current world number one Judd Trump, who took the title two years ago, 13-11.

Those matches were in marked contrast to the two quarter-finals completed earlier at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Mark Selby overwhelmed fellow three-time former champion Mark Williams 13-3 while 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson reeled off five frames in a row to seal a 13-8 victory over 2010 champion Neil Robertson.

Wilson will now play Murphy in the semi-finals, with Selby facing Bingham in an all-English last four.

Bingham won a final-frame decider to see off Scotland's Anthony McGill 13-12.

McGill, who had caused the shock of the tournament by knocking out reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the previous round, made a fine break of 106 to extend his overnight lead to 10-7.

But Bingham, who came through qualifying, won five consecutive frames only for McGill to take the next two to level at 12-12.

Mark Selby Stuart Bingham McGill Kyren Wilson

Bingham and Murphy join Selby and Wilson in world snooker semi-finals

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters