Bingham and Murphy join Selby and Wilson in world snooker semi-finals

LONDON: Stuart Bingham and Shaun Murphy both came through hard-fought quarter-finals on Wednesday to ensure three of the last four players left vying for this year's world snooker crown are former champions.

Bingham, the 2015 world champion, edged out Anthony McGill 13-12.

Meanwhile, 2005 title-winner Murphy defeated current world number one Judd Trump, who took the title two years ago, 13-11.

Those matches were in marked contrast to the two quarter-finals completed earlier at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Mark Selby overwhelmed fellow three-time former champion Mark Williams 13-3 while 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson reeled off five frames in a row to seal a 13-8 victory over 2010 champion Neil Robertson.

Wilson will now play Murphy in the semi-finals, with Selby facing Bingham in an all-English last four.

McGill, who had caused the shock of the tournament by knocking out reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the previous round, made a fine break of 106 to extend his overnight lead to 10-7.

But Bingham, who came through qualifying, won five consecutive frames only for McGill to take the next two to level at 12-12.