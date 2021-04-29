Pochettino's PSG left hoping for another big away day after Man City win in Paris

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's best results this season have come away from home and coach Mauricio Pochettino remains optimistic they can reach the Champions League final despite throwing away the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Manchester City in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

PSG held a deserved half-time lead at the Parc des Princes after Marquinhos headed them in front in the 15th minute, but City fought back after the break with Kevin De Bruyne scoring from a cross and Riyad Mahrez from a free-kick to swing the tie their way before next week's return.

However, Pochettino has reason to be confident going to the Etihad Stadium, as PSG aim to go a step further in Europe than last year, when they lost the final to Bayern Munich under former coach Thomas Tuchel.

After all, PSG have already reached this stage of the competition on the strength of their away performances, beating Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou in the last 16 and defeating Bayern 3-2 in Munich in the quarter-finals, results that enabled them to advance despite failing to beat either side in Paris.

It was a similar story in the group stage, when they lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United under Tuchel but triumphed 3-1 at Old Trafford.

"Of course it's going to be difficult but we need to really believe we can do something there in Manchester," a bullish Pochettino said as he looked ahead to next Tuesday's second leg.

"They are a very good team but we need to believe, and we have the talent. Tonight was a painful night, the way we conceded the goals was painful but we need to look forward, try to be optimistic, be positive and believe we can win the game and be in the final."