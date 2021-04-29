Markets
Hong Kong stocks enjoy gains in morning session
- The Hang Seng Index gained 0.62 percent, or 180.06 points, to 29,251.40.
29 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break Thursday on a positive note as traders welcomed an upbeat assessment of the US economy by the Federal Reserve and a pledge by the central bank to stick to its ultra-low monetary policy.
