Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Wednesday recorded 201 coronavirus deaths, which is the highest single day coronavirus toll, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The highest number of corona fatalities previously in Pakistan was recorded on April 24, 2021, when 157 people have died of the deadly virus.

According to the NCOC, the country in the past 24 hours reported 5,292 new Covid-19 infections taking the national tally to 810,231, since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

The health authorities also reported 4,678 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of recoveries to 704,494. According to the NCOC, at present, there are 88,207 active coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Out of the 201 deaths reported nationwide in the past 24 hours, 177 were under treatment in various hospitals and 24 died at their respective quarantines or homes, the NCOC added.

Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) remained most Covid-19 affected provinces in the country as Punjab reported 127 deaths and the KP reported 45 deaths.

The country also reported highest deaths on ventilators as 84 patients out of 201 who died were on ventilators.

Since April, Pakistan has reported a total 1,045 deaths on ventilators of which 473 people died on ventilators in the past 10 days.

The health authorities over the past 24 hours carried out a total 49,101 Covid-19 tests, Punjab with 20,665 tests on top followed by Sindh with 14,465 tests, KPK 8,292 tests, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3,812 tests, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 849 tests, Balochistan with 695 tests, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 323 tests.

Out of 810,231 coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan since the pandemic outbreak, Punjab with 296,144 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 280,356 cases, the KPK with 115,596 cases, the ICT with 74,131 cases, Balochistan with 21,945 cases, AJK 16,779 cases and GB 5,280 cases.

Out of 17,530 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 8,224 fatalities is on top followed by Sindh with 4,624 deaths of which 19 died on Tuesday, KPK 3,201 deaths of which 45 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT 675 deaths of which five died in the past 24 hours, AJK 468 of which five died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 233 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, and GB 105 deaths.

Lahore with 75 percent occupancy of ventilators was on top followed by Multan with 74 percent occupancy, Mardan 73 percent occupancy, and Gujranwala 69 percent occupancy.

Gujranwala with 98 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds was on top followed by Multan with 76 percent occupancy, Peshawar with 72 percent occupancy, and Mardan with 71 percent occupancy.

Countrywide 664 ventilators were occupied, while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Balochistan. Some 6,286 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

A total of 11,682,014 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities.

