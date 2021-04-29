11 ‘illegal’ marble factories sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administrations of Peshawar and Khyber districts Wednesday sealed 11 illegal marble factories in a joint operation in Warsak Road and Mulla Gori localities of both districts. On public complaints, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also directed the administrations of both districts for a crackdown on illegal marble factories to prevent environment degradation in these localities.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, DC Khyber Mansoor Rashid Khattak, DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Ashfaq Khan, SP Rural Omar Owais Kiyani, Deputy Director Industries and officers of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) inspected marble factories at Mulla Gori, Warsak Road and other localities and directed action against illegal factories. DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that the sealed marble factories were lacking filtration plants and their polluted water was flown to canals through drains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021