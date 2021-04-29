ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LEAs carry out flag marches in Lahore

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Wednesday carried out flag marches in different areas of the city to increase the sense of security among citizens and make them aware to follow the corona SOPs besides observing the business timings by traders.

The flag marches were carried out under the leadership of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers of Pak Army and Rangers also participated.

The flag march started from Town Hall and passed through different important roads and markets and business centers of the city including Jane Mander, Muzang, Jail Road, Main Bullibard Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Liberty Chowk, Model Town Link Road, PECO Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road, Faisal Town, Kotha Pind, Barkat Market, Feroze Pur Road, Ichra and other areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Dogar said the purpose of the flag marches was to create the sense of security among citizens as well as to make them aware of dangers of spread of coronavirus. He said the joint teams of police, district government, Pak Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on corona SOPs and closure of business timings. The city police chief said that the teams made the shopkeepers shut down their businesses which were opened and running business in violation of the scheduled timing of 6pm. He added that actions are being taken against violators of the SOPs, especially not wearing facemasks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rangers Pakistan Army corona SOPs Muhammad Usman Lahore police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Ahsan Saif Ullah

LEAs carry out flag marches in Lahore

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.