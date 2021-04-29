LEAs carry out flag marches in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Wednesday carried out flag marches in different areas of the city to increase the sense of security among citizens and make them aware to follow the corona SOPs besides observing the business timings by traders.

The flag marches were carried out under the leadership of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers of Pak Army and Rangers also participated.

The flag march started from Town Hall and passed through different important roads and markets and business centers of the city including Jane Mander, Muzang, Jail Road, Main Bullibard Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Liberty Chowk, Model Town Link Road, PECO Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road, Faisal Town, Kotha Pind, Barkat Market, Feroze Pur Road, Ichra and other areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Dogar said the purpose of the flag marches was to create the sense of security among citizens as well as to make them aware of dangers of spread of coronavirus. He said the joint teams of police, district government, Pak Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on corona SOPs and closure of business timings. The city police chief said that the teams made the shopkeepers shut down their businesses which were opened and running business in violation of the scheduled timing of 6pm. He added that actions are being taken against violators of the SOPs, especially not wearing facemasks.

