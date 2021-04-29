79 shops, banks, schools sealed for ‘violating SOPs’

LAHORE: The Lahore District Administration sealed 79 shops, banks, schools and restaurants while 17 persons were arrested for not complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 35 shops and two restaurants and arrested 10 persons. Among the shops and restaurants that were sealed included RA Mobile, Mobile Shop, Fashion Gallery, Collection Mastic, Allied Bank, Al-Falah Bank, HBL Bank, Oppo Mobile, Khan Mobile, Hamza Traders, Madina Computer, NZ Mobile Shop, SS Collection Shop, Mazhar Garments, Bilal Jee Embroidery, a workshop, Azhar Pan Shop, Gourmet Bakery, Malmo Bakery, Allah Ho Pan Shop, Ishaq General Store, Lucky Super Store, Hafiz Suites, Nemat Shirin, Rafiq Sweets, Mary Dawn Sweets and Bakers, Malik farms Milk Shop, Barkat Milk Shop, Ice Cream Cup Shop, Royal Bakery, Qudrat Shirin, Cakes and Bakers, Ahsan Snooker Club, Butt Sweets and Bakers, 786 General Stores, Hafiz Hotel and Bismillah Hotel.

At Neela Gumbad and Shadman he sealed 10 shops while 30 people were sentenced to 1 hour for violating the Corona SOPs.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed nine shops, including One Dollar Store, Madani Lace Center, Shalimar Chappal, NK Shoes, Hamid Plastic Stores and Hussain Fabric Shop.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed two private schools for defying the school closure orders. Moreover, along with the Pak Army, he carried out an operation at Ladhar Bazaar on Bedian Road and arrested seven people and sealed 21 shops for violating the SOPs.

