COAS, US defense secy discuss drawdown in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III spoke by phone with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

According to US Defence Department, matters pertaining to regional stability and security came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

During the call, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the importance of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.

Secretary Austin and General Bajwa also discussed the drawdown in Afghanistan.

They also discussed the importance of regional stability and the desire for the United States and Pakistan to continue working together on shared goals and objectives in the region.