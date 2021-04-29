‘Govt believes in rule of law, independence of institutions’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Kanwal Shauzab, on Wednesday, said that the government is determined and focused towards the welfare of the society.

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, she said the government believes in rule of law and independence of institutions.

She said the Prime Minister’s office that was used for “anti-state and destructive activities” during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government was now being used for socio-economic development of common man.

She said former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had hired the PML-N party media cell workers in his ministry on huge salaries, who were in fact working in the party media cell in the PM House.

“The PM house was involved in destructive and anti-state activities as the ruling Sharif family had personal and business interests in India,” she said adding, on the basis of these interests, the Sharif family put the state’s interests at stake.

She said, now, under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM office was playing a constructive role in socio-economic development of the country.

“Sehat Card, Kissan card, Ehsaas Programme, revival of construction industry, economic development of the poor used, and revival of the overall country’s economy are some of the glimpses that were planned in PM house,” she added.

She claimed that the PTI government would again come to power in 2023 with two-thirds majority.

She said the nation should take seriously the statements of former Indian High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who stated that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif mostly followed the Indian PM Narendra Modi, setting aside the state policy on Kashmir to stand with the Hurriyat leaders.

Abdul Basit also stated that the Sharif family wanted to allow Indian investor Jandal to invest in coal mining sector in Balochistan.

With respect to former Director General Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon’s recent allegation, Kanwal Shauzab said this was nothing but a “planted interview” on the behest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

She said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar had issued a legal notice to Bashir Memon for levelling allegations against him.

She said Bashir Memon was more loyal to the Sharif family than to the State.

She also dispelled the impression of political victimisation of opponents.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the government is focusing on its development agenda for the welfare of the people, despite, the opposition’s negative propaganda.

The Minister of State said the PTI government has launched multiple initiatives such as the Ehsaas Program, health card, shelter homes, and Kamyab Jawan Program to uplift the weaker segment of the society.

She said the past rulers plundered national wealth and made assets abroad.

