Opinion

The battle against Covid-19

Akbar Rajpar 29 Apr 2021

The Sindh government has banned inter-city transport and ordered the closure of educational institutions. It has also finally decided, albeit reluctantly, to seek the services of armed forces to assist district administrations and police to implement Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province.

It is a fact that the Sindh government has performed better than those in other provinces insofar as the battle against the deadly virus is concerned. The present Covid-19 situation underscores the need for greater Centre-province coordination and cooperation. It’s also a fact that Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is leading from the front from day one. He has been found to be trying to control the situation rather than just responding it after it has happened. Political tensions between federal government and Sindh government must not be allowed to dominate the national fight against Covid-19.

Akbar Rajpar (Karachi)

Coronavirus SOPs Sindh Government COVID COVID19 intercity public transport city transport

