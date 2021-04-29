LHC seeks reply of IGP on arrest of MNA Javed Latif

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and sought reply in a habeas corpus petition challenging the arrest of MNA Javed Latif by Thursday (today).

Earlier, the petitioner brother of Javed Latif’s counsel argued that the arrest of the MNA was unlawful and amounted to illegal detention as the FIR was registered against the MNA in Township police station; however, CIA authorities arrested him.

He asked the court to get Javed Latif recovered from the alleged illegal detention of the CIA.

The court after hearing initial arguments of the counsel issued notice to the IGP and sought a reply.

The CIA arrested Javed Latif after cancellation of his bail from sessions’ court near a flower market on his way back to Sheikhupura.

Township police registered the FIR on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code.

