Pakistan

Punjab governor for resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that world peace will remain a dream unless Kashmir and Palestine issues are resolved; the United Nations and the Muslim Ummah will have to break their silence and take practical steps against Israeli and Indian terrorism, otherwise, history will never forgive them.

Talking to different delegations at Governor’s House, here today, the governor said that racial discrimination against the Palestinians is a crime of Israel; Human Rights Watch has also exposed all the crimes of Israel.

He said that unfortunately, the terrorism of Israeli and Indian forces is worsening with each passing day. Despite the worsening situation of coronavirus, there is a curfew in Kashmir where even basic amenities like health care are not available to the Kashmiris due to which they are losing their lives after falling prey to coronavirus.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the incumbent government unfortunately got an opposition which does not have any strategy.

Rejecting the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the CM said the future of those who gave dates of resignations and long march is dark. “The ineligible and inept opposition is trapped and will not even get face-saving now; those who wanted to send the government packing have themselves been toppled,” he added.

The CM stressed that the incumbent regime, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is stronger than ever. He said the PTI will not only complete its tenure but will also win the next general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab governor for resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

