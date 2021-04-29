ANL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.64%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HASCOL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.88%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 32.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 179.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.99%)
UNITY 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,838 Decreased By ▼ -6.53 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,104 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,959 Decreased By ▼ -99.91 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,394 Decreased By ▼ -70.39 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Commissioner (Insurance), Insurance Division officers: SECP delegates its key powers and functions

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 29 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Wednesday, delegated its key powers and functions to the Commissioner (Insurance) and the officers of the Insurance Division to deal with insurance companies, insurance brokers, insurance surveyors, and third-party administrators.

The SECP has issued an SRO 508 (I)/2021, here on Wednesday, to considerably enhance the powers of the Commissioner (Insurance) and the officers of the Insurance Division.

Under the notification, the SECP in supersession of its earlier notifications SRO 744(I)/2020 dated August 17, 2020 and SRO 20(I)/2021 dated January 11, 2021, subject to such conditions and limitations as it may from time to time impose, hereby delegates the certain powers and functions of the Commission under the primary and secondary legislation to its Commissioner (Insurance) and the officers of the Insurance Division, to the extent of insurance companies, insurance brokers, insurance surveyors, and third-party administrators only, whether listed or not.

According to the notification, Commissioner (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division) has been empowered to issue directives, circulars and guidelines.

Commissioner (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division) would have the authority to sanction issue of shares at discount on such terms and conditions as he deems fit and to allow extension in time to issue shares at discount.

He would have the authority to approve the appointment of chief executive officer, principal officer or director of an insurer.

He can grant approval for Employee Stock Option Scheme in accordance with the proviso to section 83 (1)(a)(iv), for public companies and allow a company to issue further share capital to any person for cash or for a consideration other than cash.

Commissioner (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division) would also have the authority to grant exemption from provisions relating to consolidated financial statements.

Executive Director/Director/Head of Department (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division) would be empowered to exercise certain powers including to extend the period of book closure mentioned in sub-section (1) for a further period of 15 days.

Commissioner (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division) would be empowered to issue recommendation letter for issuance of US$ denominated policies by local insurance company and grant exemptions from the requirements of any circular issued by the Commission on a case to case basis.

In case of vacancy or unavailability of Executive Director/Director/Head of Department (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division) the powers and functions delegated to him/her through this notification shall stand delegated to the Commissioner (Market Development Policy and Regulation Department - Insurance Division), the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Insurance insurance companies Insurance Division officers

Commissioner (Insurance), Insurance Division officers: SECP delegates its key powers and functions

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.