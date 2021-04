KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

========================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================= As on: 28-04-2021 ========================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================= Sherman Sec. MRA Sec. Service Global Footwear 35,000 59.50 ASDA Sec. Sherman Sec. 170,192 57.43 ASDA Sec. Fortune Sec. 200,000 59.00 ASDA Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. 100,000 58.00 ASDA Sec. Adam Sec. 250,000 53.70 ASDA Sec. Creative Cap. Sec. 20,000 59.50 ASDA Sec. Interactive Securities 100,000 59.25 Time Sec. ASDA Sec. 57,500 60.00 Multiline Sec. ASDA Sec. 250,000 59.20 Arif Habib Ltd. ASDA Sec. 300,000 57.19 Arif Habib Ltd. Fawad Yusuf Sec. 10,000 58.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Interactive Securities 25,000 59.00 N.U.A. Sec. MRA Sec. 100,000 58.50 Bawa Sec. N.U.A. Sec. 20,000 60.00 Bawa Sec. Interactive Securities 75,000 59.83 Bawa Sec. MRA Sec. 40,000 61.40 I. U. Kodvavi Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 50,000 59.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. 100,000 58.00 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities 166,000 53.20 NINI Sec. ASDA Sec. 10,000 60.00 NINI Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 5,000 60.00 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. 201,000 53.20 Apex Capital ASDA Sec. 100,000 58.50 MRA Sec. ASDA Sec. 25,000 58.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,409,692 57.24 ========================================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,409,692 =========================================================================================================

