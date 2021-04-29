Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
29 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
348,716,656 197,807,376 18,256,930,980 8,979,767,270
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,486,340,246 (1,728,201,525) (241,861,279)
Local Individuals 18,501,969,665 (18,175,739,178) 326,230,488
Local Corporates 7,973,540,444 (8,057,909,652) (84,369,209)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
