KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 348,716,656 197,807,376 18,256,930,980 8,979,767,270 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,486,340,246 (1,728,201,525) (241,861,279) Local Individuals 18,501,969,665 (18,175,739,178) 326,230,488 Local Corporates 7,973,540,444 (8,057,909,652) (84,369,209) ===============================================================================

