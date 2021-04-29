ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                29-04-2021     11:00
The General Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd    29-04-2021     11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         29-04-2021     14:00
Netsol Technologies Ltd              29-04-2021     15:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd          29-04-2021     12:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd             29-04-2021     12:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd              29-04-2021     12:00
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd            29-04-2021     11:30
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd       29-04-2021     11:00
IGI Holdings Limited                 29-04-2021     11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd               29-04-2021     11:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd              29-04-2021     11:00
Shams Textile Mills Ltd              29-04-2021     12:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd       29-04-2021     11:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               29-04-2021     15:00
Arshad Energy Ltd                    29-04-2021     12:00
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd                 29-04-2021     23:00
Pakistan International
Cont. Terminal Ltd                   29-04-2021     11:45
Data Agro Limited                    29-04-2021     10:30
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd    29-04-2021     15:30
The National Silk &
Rayon Mills Ltd                      29-04-2021     10:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd                     29-04-2021     10:00
National Foods Ltd                   29-04-2021     14:00
Ravi Textile MIlls Ltd               29-04-2021     11:30
Redco Textiles Ltd                   29-04-2021     11:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd      29-04-2021     11:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd            29-04-2021     10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd   29-04-2021     12:00
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end         29-04-2021     12:30
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd              29-04-2021     11:30
Island Textile Mills Ltd             29-04-2021     14:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd            29-04-2021     11:00
Hala Enterprises Ltd                 30-04-2021     15:00
The United Insurance Company Ltd     30-04-2021     11:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd           30-04-2021     14:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd               30-04-2021     10:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end     30-04-2021     14:15
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end    30-04-2021      9:30
Service Fabrics Ltd                  30-04-2021     10:00
AKD Investment Management
Ltd-Open end                         30-04-2021     10:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              30-04-2021     10:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd              04-05-2021     11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS psx companies companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange

