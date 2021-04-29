KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Archroma Pakistan Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 The General Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00 Netsol Technologies Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30 Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 IGI Holdings Limited 29-04-2021 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00 Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00 Arshad Energy Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 23:00 Pakistan International Cont. Terminal Ltd 29-04-2021 11:45 Data Agro Limited 29-04-2021 10:30 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 29-04-2021 15:30 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 10:00 Bilal Fibres Ltd 29-04-2021 10:00 National Foods Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00 Ravi Textile MIlls Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30 Redco Textiles Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 29-04-2021 10:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00 AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 29-04-2021 12:30 Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30 Island Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00 Hala Enterprises Ltd 30-04-2021 15:00 The United Insurance Company Ltd 30-04-2021 11:30 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 30-04-2021 14:30 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 30-04-2021 14:15 HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 30-04-2021 9:30 Service Fabrics Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00 AKD Investment Management Ltd-Open end 30-04-2021 10:30 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 04-05-2021 11:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021