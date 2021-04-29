Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
29 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
The General Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00
Netsol Technologies Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
IGI Holdings Limited 29-04-2021 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00
Arshad Energy Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 23:00
Pakistan International
Cont. Terminal Ltd 29-04-2021 11:45
Data Agro Limited 29-04-2021 10:30
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 29-04-2021 15:30
The National Silk &
Rayon Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 10:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd 29-04-2021 10:00
National Foods Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00
Ravi Textile MIlls Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30
Redco Textiles Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 29-04-2021 10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 29-04-2021 12:00
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 29-04-2021 12:30
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 11:30
Island Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Hala Enterprises Ltd 30-04-2021 15:00
The United Insurance Company Ltd 30-04-2021 11:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 30-04-2021 14:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 30-04-2021 14:15
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 30-04-2021 9:30
Service Fabrics Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00
AKD Investment Management
Ltd-Open end 30-04-2021 10:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 04-05-2021 11:00
=========================================================
