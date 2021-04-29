Markets
Board meetings in progress
29 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Diamond Industries 28.04.2021 12.30 p.m. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Limited Wednesday for the period ended progress
March 31, 2021
Shaheen Insurance 28.04.2021 11.00 a.m. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Company Limited Wednesday for the period ended progress
March 31, 2021
Fazal Cloth Mills 28.04.2021 02.30 p.m. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Limited Wednesday for the period ended progress
March 31, 2021
Agha Steel 28.04.2021 03.00 p.m. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Industries Limited Wednesday for the period ended progress
March 31, 2021
==========================================================================================
