KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 31.03.2021 108.676 2.78 1st Quarter Thal Limited 31.03.2021 2,588.806 31.95 (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Thal Limited 31.03.2021 4,376.038 49.83 (Consolidated) Nine Month The Searle Company 31.03.2021 1,735.969 7.23 Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month The Searle Company 31.03.2021 2,212.704 8.98 Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month First National 31.03.2021 8.485 0.34 Bank Modaraba Nine Month Lucky Cement Limited 31.03.2021 11,687.530 36.14 (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Lucky Cement Limited 31.03.2021 22,154.145 56.36 (Consolidated) Nine Month Glaxsmithkline 31.03.2021 725.547 2.28 Pakistan Limited 1stQaurter Systems Limited 31.03.2021 525.203 4.21 (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter Systems Limited 31.03.2021 601.869 4.96 (Consolidated) 1stQaurter Dewan Cement Ltd 31.03.2021 (226.109) (0.47) Nine Month Pakistan Synthetics 31.03.2021 323.750 3.85 Limited Nine Month First Equity Modaraba 31.03.2021 8.445 0.161 Nine Month Dewan Salman 31.03.2021 (83.098) (0.23) Fibre Limited Nine Month United Distributors 31.03.2021 (85.123) (2.41) Pakistan Limited Nine Month Bata Pakistan Ltd 31.03.2021 33.464 4.43 1st Quarter Askari General Insurance 31.03.2021 79.437 1.10 Company Limited 1st Quarter (Unconsolidated) ended Askari General Insurance 31.03.2021 80.604 1.12 Company Limited 1stQaurter (Consolidated) Dewan Farooque 31.03.2021 (101.915) (0.73) Motors Limited Nine Month Sazgar Engineering 31.03.2021 67.007 1.44 Works Limited Nine Month SME Leasing Ltd 31.03.2021 6.022 0.19 1st Quarter Gul Ahmed Textile 31.03.2021 10% 20% 3,457.887 8.08 12.05.2021 to Mills Limited Nine Month Bonus 25.05.2021 (Unconsolidated) Shares Gul Ahmed Textile 31.03.2021 3,597.126 8.41 Mills Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Dewan Automotive 31.03.2021 (31.299) (1.46) Engineering Limited Nine Month Saudi Pak Leasing 31.03.2021 1.741 0.04 Limited Nine Month Dost Steels Limited 31.03.2021 (131.891) (0.42) Nine Month Kohinoor Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 209.077 4.11 Nine Month Treet Corporation 31.03.2021 676.606 3.95 Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Treet Corporation 31.03.2021 (321.295) (1.78 Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month First Treet Manufacturing 31.03.2021 (959.123) (4.90) Modaraba Nine Month Hafiz Limited 31.03.2021 4.747 3.544 2.95 Nine Month Pakistan Hotel 31.03.2021 (25.909) (1.44) Developers Limited Nine Month Fauji Fertilizer 31.03.2021 35% (i) 5,814.932 4.57 14.06.2021 to Company Limited 1st Quarter 20.06.2021 (Unconsolidated) ended Fauji Fertilizer Company 31.03.2021 6,008.290 4.72 Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter SG Allied Business 31.03.2021 3.476 0.47 Limited Nine Month Atlas Insurance 31.03.2021 172.293 2.03 Limited 1stQaurter Ashfaq Textile 31.03.2021 3.628 0.09 Mills Limited Nine Month S.G.Power Limited 31.03.2021 4.394 0.25 Nine Month Shabbir Tiles & 31.03.2021 766.174 3.20 Ceramics Limited Nine Month Bhanero Textile 31.03.2021 912.531 304.18 Mills Limited 1stQaurter S.S.Oil Mills Limited 31.03.2021 234.104 41.37 Nine Month Metropolitan Steel 31.03.2021 (8.515) (0.27) Corporation Limited Nine Month Blessed Textiles Limited 31.03.2021 1,108.067 172.27 Nine Month Elahi Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 9.715 7.47 Nine Month National Bank of 31.03.2021 7,708.069 3.62 Pakistan (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter National Bank of 31.03.2021 7,844.454 3.67 Pakistan (Consolidated) 1stQaurter Khyber Tobacco 31.03.2021 (27.667) (5.76) Company Limited Nine Month Salman Noman 31.03.2021 (21.887) (4.90) Enetrprises Limited Nine Month Pakistan National 31.03.2021 (46.204) (0.36) Shipping Corporation Nine Month (Unconsolidated) Pakistan National 31.03.2021 1,335.372 9.35 Shipping Corporation Nine Month (Consolidated) Bawany Air Products 31.03.2021 (12.651) (1.77) Limited Nine Month Dawood Equities Limited 31.03.2021 41.993 1.68 Nine Month Al-Khair Gaddon Limited 31.03.2021 18.032 2.66 Nine Month Suraj Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 1,595.193 39.55 Limited Nine Month Shahzad Textile Ltd 31.03.2021 211.213 11.75 Nine Month Towellers Limited 31.03.2021 550.743 32.40 Nine Month Nazir Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 (17.680) (0.77) Limited Nine Month Artistic Denim 31.03.2021 252.278 3.00 Mills Limited Nine Month EFU General 31.03.2021 15% (i) 998.678 4.99 13.05.2021 to Insurance Limited 1stQaurter 19.05.2021 Lalpir Power Limited 31.03.2021 1,009.553 2.66 1stQaurter Masood Textile 31.03.2021 13.307 (0.12) Mills Limited Nine Month Fatima Fertilizer 31.03.2021 3,772.890 1.80 Company Limited 1stQaurter Shadab Textile 31.03.2021 90.680 5.46 Mills Limited Nine Month Allied Rental 31.03.2021 276.798 1.26 Modaraba Nine Month Husien Industries 31.03.2021 363.451 34.21 Limited Nine Month Zephyr Textiles 31.03.2021 212.996 3.58 Limited Nine Month Fecto Cement Ltd 31.03.2021 (44.767) (0.89) Nine Month Hallmark Company 31.03.2021 755.026 1.51 Limited Nine Month Faisal Spinning 31.03.2021 1,123.414 112.34 Mills Limited Nine Month Saif Power Limited 31.03.2021 455.432 1.18 1stQaurter First Punjab Modaraba 31.03.2021 5.076 0.15 (Unconsolidated) Nine Month First Punjab Modaraba 31.03.2021 10.123 0.30 (Consolidated) Nine Month Idrees Textile 31.03.2021 73.080 3.68 Mills Limited Nine Month ended Waves Singer Pakistan 31.03.2021 92.730 0.49 Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter Waves Singer Pakistan 31.03.2021 103.616 0.55 Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter Sanofi-Aventis 31.03.2021 245.717 25.48 Pakistan Limited 1stQaurter Pakgen Power Limited 31.03.2021 1,076.982 2.89 1stQaurter Ghandhara Industries 31.03.2021 413.607 9.71 Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Ghandhara Industries 31.03.2021 413.647 9.71 Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Quetta Textile 31.03.2021 (363,693) (27.98) Mills Limited Nine Month Modaraba Al-Mali 31.03.2021 7.756 0.42 Nine Month At-Tahur Limited 31.03.2021 181.445 1.02 Nine Month JS Bank Limited 31.03.2021 390.083 0.30 (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter JS Bank Limited 31.03.202 527.634 0.39 (Consolidated) 11stQaurter Security Papers 31.03.2021 967.768 16.33 Limited Nine Month Tata Textile 31.03.2021 425.690 24.57 Mills Limited Nine Month Loads Limited 31.03.2021 154.276 0.79 (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Loads Limited 31.03.2021 49.856 0.45 (Consolidated) Nine Month First Habib Modaraba 31.03.2021 256.602 1.27 Nine Month Jubilee Life Insurance 31.03.2021 416.810 4.78 Limited 1stQaurter Habib Metro Modaraba 31.03.2021 11.994 0.40 Nine Month Soneri Bak Limited 31.03.2021 781.910 0.7092 1stQaurter Cherat Packaging 31.03.2021 568.204 13.37 Limited Nine Month Bank Al Habib Limited 31.03.2021 4,600.718 4.14 (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter ended Bank Al Habib 31.03.2021 4,633.045 4.17 Limited (Consolidated) 1st Quarter Mehmood Textile 31.03.2021 719.693 38.38 Mills Limited Nine Month D.S.Industries Limited 31.03.2021 (24.787) (0.30) Nine Month Ghandhara Nissan 31.03.2021 45.601 0.80 Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Ghandhara Nissan 31.03.2021 (62.184) (1.09) Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Shaffi Chemical 31.03.2021 (2.178) (0.18) Industries Limited Nine Month RelianceCotton Spinning 31.03.2021 625.057 60.73 Mills Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidated) RelianceCotton Spinning 31.03.2021 713.018 69.28 Mills Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Pervez Ahmed 31.03.2021 1.948 0.010 Consultancy Nine Month Services Limited Capital Asset Leasing 31.03.2021 12.236 1.14 Corporation Limited Nine Month Sapphire Textile Mills 31.03.2021 2,030.696 93.62 Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Sapphire Textile Mills 31.03.2021 5,062.517 182.74 Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Matco Foods Limited 31.03.2021 14.880 0.12 (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Matco Foods Limited 31.03.2021 12.851 0.10 (Consolidated) Nine Month K-Electric Limited 31.03.2021 9,442.768 0.34 (Unconsolidated) Nine Month K-Electric Limited 31.03.2021 9,434.589 0.34 (Consolidated) Nine Month Trust Securities & 31.03.2021 57.410 1.91 Brokerage Limited Nine Month D.M.Textile 31.03.2021 (9.518) (3.12) Mills Limited Nine Month Dawood Hercules 18.06.2021 Corporation Limited (*) to 24.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Please read book Closure dates 18.06.2021 to 24.06.2021 instead of 18.05.2021 to 25.05.2021.of the said Company.

