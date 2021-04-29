ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd           31.03.2021                  108.676         2.78
                              1st Quarter
Thal Limited                  31.03.2021                  2,588.806       31.95
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Thal Limited                  31.03.2021                  4,376.038       49.83
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
The Searle Company            31.03.2021                  1,735.969       7.23
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
The Searle Company            31.03.2021                  2,212.704       8.98
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
First National                31.03.2021                  8.485           0.34
Bank Modaraba                 Nine Month
Lucky Cement Limited          31.03.2021                  11,687.530      36.14
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Lucky Cement Limited          31.03.2021                  22,154.145      56.36
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Glaxsmithkline                31.03.2021                  725.547         2.28
Pakistan Limited              1stQaurter
Systems Limited               31.03.2021                  525.203         4.21
(Unconsolidated)              1stQaurter
Systems Limited               31.03.2021                  601.869         4.96
(Consolidated)                1stQaurter
Dewan Cement Ltd              31.03.2021                  (226.109)      (0.47)
                              Nine Month
Pakistan Synthetics           31.03.2021                  323.750         3.85
Limited                       Nine Month
First Equity Modaraba         31.03.2021                  8.445           0.161
                              Nine Month
Dewan Salman                  31.03.2021                  (83.098)       (0.23)
Fibre Limited                 Nine Month
United Distributors           31.03.2021                  (85.123)       (2.41)
Pakistan Limited              Nine Month
Bata Pakistan Ltd             31.03.2021                  33.464          4.43
                              1st Quarter
Askari General Insurance      31.03.2021                  79.437          1.10
Company Limited               1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated)              ended
Askari General Insurance      31.03.2021                  80.604          1.12
Company Limited               1stQaurter
(Consolidated)
Dewan Farooque                31.03.2021                  (101.915)      (0.73)
Motors Limited                Nine Month
Sazgar Engineering            31.03.2021                  67.007          1.44
Works Limited                 Nine Month
SME Leasing Ltd               31.03.2021                  6.022           0.19
                              1st Quarter
Gul Ahmed Textile             31.03.2021        10% 20%   3,457.887       8.08                    12.05.2021 to
Mills Limited                 Nine Month         Bonus                                               25.05.2021
(Unconsolidated)                                Shares
Gul Ahmed Textile             31.03.2021                  3,597.126       8.41
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Dewan Automotive              31.03.2021                  (31.299)       (1.46)
Engineering Limited           Nine Month
Saudi Pak Leasing             31.03.2021                  1.741           0.04
Limited                       Nine Month
Dost Steels Limited           31.03.2021                  (131.891)      (0.42)
                              Nine Month
Kohinoor Mills Ltd            31.03.2021                  209.077         4.11
                              Nine Month
Treet Corporation             31.03.2021                  676.606         3.95
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
Treet Corporation             31.03.2021                  (321.295)       (1.78
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
First Treet Manufacturing     31.03.2021                  (959.123)      (4.90)
Modaraba                      Nine Month
Hafiz Limited                 31.03.2021                  4.747           3.544          2.95
                              Nine Month
Pakistan Hotel                31.03.2021                  (25.909)       (1.44)
Developers Limited            Nine Month
Fauji Fertilizer              31.03.2021        35% (i)   5,814.932       4.57                    14.06.2021 to
Company Limited               1st Quarter                                                            20.06.2021
(Unconsolidated)              ended
Fauji Fertilizer Company      31.03.2021                  6,008.290       4.72
Limited (Consolidated)        1stQaurter
SG Allied Business            31.03.2021                  3.476           0.47
Limited                       Nine Month
Atlas Insurance               31.03.2021                  172.293         2.03
Limited                       1stQaurter
Ashfaq Textile                31.03.2021                  3.628           0.09
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
S.G.Power Limited             31.03.2021                  4.394           0.25
                              Nine Month
Shabbir Tiles &               31.03.2021                  766.174         3.20
Ceramics Limited              Nine Month
Bhanero Textile               31.03.2021                  912.531        304.18
Mills Limited                 1stQaurter
S.S.Oil Mills Limited         31.03.2021                  234.104         41.37
                              Nine Month
Metropolitan Steel            31.03.2021                  (8.515)        (0.27)
Corporation Limited           Nine Month
Blessed Textiles Limited      31.03.2021                  1,108.067      172.27
                              Nine Month
Elahi Cotton Mills            31.03.2021                  9.715           7.47
                              Nine Month
National Bank of              31.03.2021                  7,708.069       3.62
Pakistan (Unconsolidated)     1st Quarter
National Bank of              31.03.2021                  7,844.454       3.67
Pakistan (Consolidated)       1stQaurter
Khyber Tobacco                31.03.2021                  (27.667)       (5.76)
Company Limited               Nine Month
Salman Noman                  31.03.2021                  (21.887)       (4.90)
Enetrprises Limited           Nine Month
Pakistan National             31.03.2021                  (46.204)       (0.36)
Shipping Corporation          Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Pakistan National             31.03.2021                  1,335.372       9.35
Shipping Corporation          Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Bawany Air Products           31.03.2021                  (12.651)       (1.77)
Limited                       Nine Month
Dawood Equities Limited       31.03.2021                  41.993          1.68
                              Nine Month
Al-Khair Gaddon Limited       31.03.2021                  18.032          2.66
                              Nine Month
Suraj Cotton Mills            31.03.2021                  1,595.193       39.55
Limited                       Nine Month
Shahzad Textile Ltd           31.03.2021                  211.213         11.75
                              Nine Month
Towellers Limited             31.03.2021                  550.743         32.40
                              Nine Month
Nazir Cotton Mills            31.03.2021                  (17.680)       (0.77)
Limited                       Nine Month
Artistic Denim                31.03.2021                  252.278         3.00
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
EFU General                   31.03.2021        15% (i)   998.678         4.99                    13.05.2021 to
Insurance Limited             1stQaurter                                                             19.05.2021
Lalpir Power Limited          31.03.2021                  1,009.553       2.66
                              1stQaurter
Masood Textile                31.03.2021                  13.307         (0.12)
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Fatima Fertilizer             31.03.2021                  3,772.890       1.80
Company Limited               1stQaurter
Shadab Textile                31.03.2021                  90.680          5.46
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Allied Rental                 31.03.2021                  276.798         1.26
Modaraba                      Nine Month
Husien Industries             31.03.2021                  363.451         34.21
Limited                       Nine Month
Zephyr Textiles               31.03.2021                  212.996         3.58
Limited                       Nine Month
Fecto Cement Ltd              31.03.2021                  (44.767)       (0.89)
                              Nine Month
Hallmark Company              31.03.2021                  755.026         1.51
Limited                       Nine Month
Faisal Spinning               31.03.2021                  1,123.414      112.34
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Saif Power Limited            31.03.2021                  455.432         1.18
                              1stQaurter
First Punjab Modaraba         31.03.2021                  5.076           0.15
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
First Punjab Modaraba         31.03.2021                  10.123          0.30
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Idrees Textile                31.03.2021                  73.080          3.68
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
                              ended
Waves Singer Pakistan         31.03.2021                  92.730          0.49
Limited (Unconsolidated)      1stQaurter
Waves Singer Pakistan         31.03.2021                  103.616         0.55
Limited (Consolidated)        1stQaurter
Sanofi-Aventis                31.03.2021                  245.717         25.48
Pakistan Limited              1stQaurter
Pakgen Power Limited          31.03.2021                  1,076.982       2.89
                              1stQaurter
Ghandhara Industries          31.03.2021                  413.607         9.71
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
Ghandhara Industries          31.03.2021                  413.647         9.71
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
Quetta Textile                31.03.2021                  (363,693)      (27.98)
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Modaraba Al-Mali              31.03.2021                  7.756           0.42
                              Nine Month
At-Tahur Limited              31.03.2021                  181.445         1.02
                              Nine Month
JS Bank Limited               31.03.2021                  390.083         0.30
(Unconsolidated)              1stQaurter
JS Bank Limited               31.03.202                   527.634         0.39
(Consolidated)                11stQaurter
Security Papers               31.03.2021                  967.768         16.33
Limited                       Nine Month
Tata Textile                  31.03.2021                  425.690         24.57
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Loads Limited                 31.03.2021                  154.276         0.79
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Loads Limited                 31.03.2021                  49.856          0.45
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
First Habib Modaraba          31.03.2021                  256.602         1.27
                              Nine Month
Jubilee Life Insurance        31.03.2021                  416.810         4.78
Limited                       1stQaurter
Habib Metro Modaraba          31.03.2021                  11.994          0.40
                              Nine Month
Soneri Bak Limited            31.03.2021                  781.910        0.7092
                              1stQaurter
Cherat Packaging              31.03.2021                  568.204         13.37
Limited                       Nine Month
Bank Al Habib Limited         31.03.2021                  4,600.718       4.14
(Unconsolidated)              1st Quarter
                              ended
Bank Al Habib                 31.03.2021                  4,633.045       4.17
Limited (Consolidated)        1st Quarter
Mehmood Textile               31.03.2021                  719.693         38.38
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
D.S.Industries Limited        31.03.2021                  (24.787)       (0.30)
                              Nine Month
Ghandhara Nissan              31.03.2021                  45.601          0.80
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
Ghandhara Nissan              31.03.2021                  (62.184)       (1.09)
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
Shaffi Chemical               31.03.2021                  (2.178)        (0.18)
Industries Limited            Nine Month
RelianceCotton Spinning       31.03.2021                  625.057         60.73
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
RelianceCotton Spinning       31.03.2021                  713.018         69.28
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Pervez Ahmed                  31.03.2021                  1.948           0.010
Consultancy                   Nine Month
Services Limited
Capital Asset Leasing         31.03.2021                  12.236          1.14
Corporation Limited           Nine Month
Sapphire Textile Mills        31.03.2021                  2,030.696       93.62
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
Sapphire Textile Mills        31.03.2021                  5,062.517      182.74
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
Matco Foods Limited           31.03.2021                  14.880          0.12
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Matco Foods Limited           31.03.2021                  12.851          0.10
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
K-Electric Limited            31.03.2021                  9,442.768       0.34
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
K-Electric Limited            31.03.2021                  9,434.589       0.34
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Trust Securities &            31.03.2021                  57.410          1.91
Brokerage Limited             Nine Month
D.M.Textile                   31.03.2021                  (9.518)        (3.12)
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Dawood Hercules                                                                                      18.06.2021
Corporation Limited                                                                                      (*) to
                                                                                                     24.06.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Please read book Closure dates 18.06.2021 to 24.06.2021 instead of 18.05.2021 to 25.05.2021.of the said Company.

Comments are closed on this story.