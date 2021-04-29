Markets
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 31.03.2021 108.676 2.78
1st Quarter
Thal Limited 31.03.2021 2,588.806 31.95
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Thal Limited 31.03.2021 4,376.038 49.83
(Consolidated) Nine Month
The Searle Company 31.03.2021 1,735.969 7.23
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
The Searle Company 31.03.2021 2,212.704 8.98
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
First National 31.03.2021 8.485 0.34
Bank Modaraba Nine Month
Lucky Cement Limited 31.03.2021 11,687.530 36.14
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Lucky Cement Limited 31.03.2021 22,154.145 56.36
(Consolidated) Nine Month
Glaxsmithkline 31.03.2021 725.547 2.28
Pakistan Limited 1stQaurter
Systems Limited 31.03.2021 525.203 4.21
(Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter
Systems Limited 31.03.2021 601.869 4.96
(Consolidated) 1stQaurter
Dewan Cement Ltd 31.03.2021 (226.109) (0.47)
Nine Month
Pakistan Synthetics 31.03.2021 323.750 3.85
Limited Nine Month
First Equity Modaraba 31.03.2021 8.445 0.161
Nine Month
Dewan Salman 31.03.2021 (83.098) (0.23)
Fibre Limited Nine Month
United Distributors 31.03.2021 (85.123) (2.41)
Pakistan Limited Nine Month
Bata Pakistan Ltd 31.03.2021 33.464 4.43
1st Quarter
Askari General Insurance 31.03.2021 79.437 1.10
Company Limited 1st Quarter
(Unconsolidated) ended
Askari General Insurance 31.03.2021 80.604 1.12
Company Limited 1stQaurter
(Consolidated)
Dewan Farooque 31.03.2021 (101.915) (0.73)
Motors Limited Nine Month
Sazgar Engineering 31.03.2021 67.007 1.44
Works Limited Nine Month
SME Leasing Ltd 31.03.2021 6.022 0.19
1st Quarter
Gul Ahmed Textile 31.03.2021 10% 20% 3,457.887 8.08 12.05.2021 to
Mills Limited Nine Month Bonus 25.05.2021
(Unconsolidated) Shares
Gul Ahmed Textile 31.03.2021 3,597.126 8.41
Mills Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Dewan Automotive 31.03.2021 (31.299) (1.46)
Engineering Limited Nine Month
Saudi Pak Leasing 31.03.2021 1.741 0.04
Limited Nine Month
Dost Steels Limited 31.03.2021 (131.891) (0.42)
Nine Month
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 209.077 4.11
Nine Month
Treet Corporation 31.03.2021 676.606 3.95
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Treet Corporation 31.03.2021 (321.295) (1.78
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
First Treet Manufacturing 31.03.2021 (959.123) (4.90)
Modaraba Nine Month
Hafiz Limited 31.03.2021 4.747 3.544 2.95
Nine Month
Pakistan Hotel 31.03.2021 (25.909) (1.44)
Developers Limited Nine Month
Fauji Fertilizer 31.03.2021 35% (i) 5,814.932 4.57 14.06.2021 to
Company Limited 1st Quarter 20.06.2021
(Unconsolidated) ended
Fauji Fertilizer Company 31.03.2021 6,008.290 4.72
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter
SG Allied Business 31.03.2021 3.476 0.47
Limited Nine Month
Atlas Insurance 31.03.2021 172.293 2.03
Limited 1stQaurter
Ashfaq Textile 31.03.2021 3.628 0.09
Mills Limited Nine Month
S.G.Power Limited 31.03.2021 4.394 0.25
Nine Month
Shabbir Tiles & 31.03.2021 766.174 3.20
Ceramics Limited Nine Month
Bhanero Textile 31.03.2021 912.531 304.18
Mills Limited 1stQaurter
S.S.Oil Mills Limited 31.03.2021 234.104 41.37
Nine Month
Metropolitan Steel 31.03.2021 (8.515) (0.27)
Corporation Limited Nine Month
Blessed Textiles Limited 31.03.2021 1,108.067 172.27
Nine Month
Elahi Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 9.715 7.47
Nine Month
National Bank of 31.03.2021 7,708.069 3.62
Pakistan (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter
National Bank of 31.03.2021 7,844.454 3.67
Pakistan (Consolidated) 1stQaurter
Khyber Tobacco 31.03.2021 (27.667) (5.76)
Company Limited Nine Month
Salman Noman 31.03.2021 (21.887) (4.90)
Enetrprises Limited Nine Month
Pakistan National 31.03.2021 (46.204) (0.36)
Shipping Corporation Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Pakistan National 31.03.2021 1,335.372 9.35
Shipping Corporation Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Bawany Air Products 31.03.2021 (12.651) (1.77)
Limited Nine Month
Dawood Equities Limited 31.03.2021 41.993 1.68
Nine Month
Al-Khair Gaddon Limited 31.03.2021 18.032 2.66
Nine Month
Suraj Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 1,595.193 39.55
Limited Nine Month
Shahzad Textile Ltd 31.03.2021 211.213 11.75
Nine Month
Towellers Limited 31.03.2021 550.743 32.40
Nine Month
Nazir Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 (17.680) (0.77)
Limited Nine Month
Artistic Denim 31.03.2021 252.278 3.00
Mills Limited Nine Month
EFU General 31.03.2021 15% (i) 998.678 4.99 13.05.2021 to
Insurance Limited 1stQaurter 19.05.2021
Lalpir Power Limited 31.03.2021 1,009.553 2.66
1stQaurter
Masood Textile 31.03.2021 13.307 (0.12)
Mills Limited Nine Month
Fatima Fertilizer 31.03.2021 3,772.890 1.80
Company Limited 1stQaurter
Shadab Textile 31.03.2021 90.680 5.46
Mills Limited Nine Month
Allied Rental 31.03.2021 276.798 1.26
Modaraba Nine Month
Husien Industries 31.03.2021 363.451 34.21
Limited Nine Month
Zephyr Textiles 31.03.2021 212.996 3.58
Limited Nine Month
Fecto Cement Ltd 31.03.2021 (44.767) (0.89)
Nine Month
Hallmark Company 31.03.2021 755.026 1.51
Limited Nine Month
Faisal Spinning 31.03.2021 1,123.414 112.34
Mills Limited Nine Month
Saif Power Limited 31.03.2021 455.432 1.18
1stQaurter
First Punjab Modaraba 31.03.2021 5.076 0.15
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
First Punjab Modaraba 31.03.2021 10.123 0.30
(Consolidated) Nine Month
Idrees Textile 31.03.2021 73.080 3.68
Mills Limited Nine Month
ended
Waves Singer Pakistan 31.03.2021 92.730 0.49
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter
Waves Singer Pakistan 31.03.2021 103.616 0.55
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter
Sanofi-Aventis 31.03.2021 245.717 25.48
Pakistan Limited 1stQaurter
Pakgen Power Limited 31.03.2021 1,076.982 2.89
1stQaurter
Ghandhara Industries 31.03.2021 413.607 9.71
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Ghandhara Industries 31.03.2021 413.647 9.71
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
Quetta Textile 31.03.2021 (363,693) (27.98)
Mills Limited Nine Month
Modaraba Al-Mali 31.03.2021 7.756 0.42
Nine Month
At-Tahur Limited 31.03.2021 181.445 1.02
Nine Month
JS Bank Limited 31.03.2021 390.083 0.30
(Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter
JS Bank Limited 31.03.202 527.634 0.39
(Consolidated) 11stQaurter
Security Papers 31.03.2021 967.768 16.33
Limited Nine Month
Tata Textile 31.03.2021 425.690 24.57
Mills Limited Nine Month
Loads Limited 31.03.2021 154.276 0.79
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Loads Limited 31.03.2021 49.856 0.45
(Consolidated) Nine Month
First Habib Modaraba 31.03.2021 256.602 1.27
Nine Month
Jubilee Life Insurance 31.03.2021 416.810 4.78
Limited 1stQaurter
Habib Metro Modaraba 31.03.2021 11.994 0.40
Nine Month
Soneri Bak Limited 31.03.2021 781.910 0.7092
1stQaurter
Cherat Packaging 31.03.2021 568.204 13.37
Limited Nine Month
Bank Al Habib Limited 31.03.2021 4,600.718 4.14
(Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter
ended
Bank Al Habib 31.03.2021 4,633.045 4.17
Limited (Consolidated) 1st Quarter
Mehmood Textile 31.03.2021 719.693 38.38
Mills Limited Nine Month
D.S.Industries Limited 31.03.2021 (24.787) (0.30)
Nine Month
Ghandhara Nissan 31.03.2021 45.601 0.80
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Ghandhara Nissan 31.03.2021 (62.184) (1.09)
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
Shaffi Chemical 31.03.2021 (2.178) (0.18)
Industries Limited Nine Month
RelianceCotton Spinning 31.03.2021 625.057 60.73
Mills Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
RelianceCotton Spinning 31.03.2021 713.018 69.28
Mills Limited Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Pervez Ahmed 31.03.2021 1.948 0.010
Consultancy Nine Month
Services Limited
Capital Asset Leasing 31.03.2021 12.236 1.14
Corporation Limited Nine Month
Sapphire Textile Mills 31.03.2021 2,030.696 93.62
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Sapphire Textile Mills 31.03.2021 5,062.517 182.74
Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month
Matco Foods Limited 31.03.2021 14.880 0.12
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Matco Foods Limited 31.03.2021 12.851 0.10
(Consolidated) Nine Month
K-Electric Limited 31.03.2021 9,442.768 0.34
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
K-Electric Limited 31.03.2021 9,434.589 0.34
(Consolidated) Nine Month
Trust Securities & 31.03.2021 57.410 1.91
Brokerage Limited Nine Month
D.M.Textile 31.03.2021 (9.518) (3.12)
Mills Limited Nine Month
Dawood Hercules 18.06.2021
Corporation Limited (*) to
24.06.2021
Indication: (*) Please read book Closure dates 18.06.2021 to 24.06.2021 instead of 18.05.2021 to 25.05.2021.of the said Company.
