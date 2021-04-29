KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Habib Insurance Co. Ltd. 17-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 29-04-2021 Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd. 19-04-2021 29-04-2021 7.50% B 15-04-2021 29-04-2021 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 21-04-2021 29-04-2021 Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021 IGI Holdings Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021 Agritech Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 Century Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 20% (F) 21-04-2021 29-04-2021 Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F), 21-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% B Packages Limited 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 225% (F) 15-04-2021 30-04-2021 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd. 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 50% R** 15-04-2021 23-04-2021 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited 22-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 The Universal Insurance Company Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 Tata Textile Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021 East West Insurance Co. Ltd. 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 PICIC Insurance Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 The Crescent Star Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-04-2021 30-04-2021 Pak Elektron Limited 26-04-2021 02-05-2021 NIL 29-04-2021 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd. 26-04-2021 03-05-2021 Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Limited # 27-04-2021 03-05-2021 03-05-2021 Reliance Weaving Mills Limited # 28-04-2021 04-05-2021 04-05-2021 Merit Packaging Limited # 28-04-2021 04-05-2021 04-05-2021 Clover Pakistan Limited # 29-04-2021 05-05-2021 05-05-2021 Amreli Steels Limited # 27-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021 Roshan Packages Limited # 30-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 NIL 07-05-2021 Dolmen City REIT 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 3.3% (iii) 29-04-2021 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 26-04-2021 08-05-2021 150% (F), 22-04-2021 27-04-2021 10% B Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd. 03-05-2021 09-05-2021 600% (ii) 29-04-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 1500% (i) 30-04-2021 Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 50% (iii) 30-04-2021 Dandot Cement Co. Ltd.# 04-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021 Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021 Allied Bank Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 20% (i) 05-05-2021 Bestway Cement Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 40% (iii) 05-05-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

