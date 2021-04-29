ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd.        17-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F)      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd.     19-04-2021    29-04-2021     7.50% B      15-04-2021     29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United
Bank Limited                    21-04-2021    29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021     50% (F)      20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021     20% (F)      21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021     10% (F),     21-04-2021     29-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021     225% (F)     15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd.      17-04-2021    30-04-2021     50% R**      15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit
Farms Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited #                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited     23-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
East West Insurance Co. Ltd.    24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Crescent Star
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021       NIL                       30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021       NIL                       29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd.        26-04-2021    03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limited #           27-04-2021    03-05-2021                                 03-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited #                       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited #       28-04-2021    04-05-2021                                 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited #       29-04-2021    05-05-2021                                 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited #         27-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited #       30-04-2021    06-05-2021                                 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited                         01-05-2021    07-05-2021       NIL                       07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT                01-05-2021    07-05-2021    3.3% (iii)    29-04-2021
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited                         26-04-2021    08-05-2021    150% (F),     22-04-2021     27-04-2021
                                                              10% B
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd.         03-05-2021    09-05-2021    600% (ii)     29-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                 04-05-2021    10-05-2021    1500% (i)     30-04-2021
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.         04-05-2021    10-05-2021    50% (iii)     30-04-2021
Dandot Cement Co. Ltd.#         04-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    05-05-2021    11-05-2021                                 11-05-2021
Allied Bank Limited             07-05-2021    13-05-2021     20% (i)      05-05-2021
Bestway Cement Limited          07-05-2021    13-05-2021    40% (iii)     05-05-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.