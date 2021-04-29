KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd. 17-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd. 19-04-2021 29-04-2021 7.50% B 15-04-2021 29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United
Bank Limited 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021
Agritech Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 20% (F) 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F), 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
10% B
Packages Limited 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 225% (F) 15-04-2021 30-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd. 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 50% R** 15-04-2021 23-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited 22-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit
Farms Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile
Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
East West Insurance Co. Ltd. 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The Crescent Star
Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29-04-2021 30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited 26-04-2021 02-05-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd. 26-04-2021 03-05-2021
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Limited # 27-04-2021 03-05-2021 03-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited # 28-04-2021 04-05-2021 04-05-2021
Merit Packaging Limited # 28-04-2021 04-05-2021 04-05-2021
Clover Pakistan Limited # 29-04-2021 05-05-2021 05-05-2021
Amreli Steels Limited # 27-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021
Roshan Packages Limited # 30-04-2021 06-05-2021 06-05-2021
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 NIL 07-05-2021
Dolmen City REIT 01-05-2021 07-05-2021 3.3% (iii) 29-04-2021
Highnoon Laboratories
Limited 26-04-2021 08-05-2021 150% (F), 22-04-2021 27-04-2021
10% B
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd. 03-05-2021 09-05-2021 600% (ii) 29-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 1500% (i) 30-04-2021
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. 04-05-2021 10-05-2021 50% (iii) 30-04-2021
Dandot Cement Co. Ltd.# 04-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 05-05-2021 11-05-2021 11-05-2021
Allied Bank Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 20% (i) 05-05-2021
Bestway Cement Limited 07-05-2021 13-05-2021 40% (iii) 05-05-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **
Preference Right Shares ***
