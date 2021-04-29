Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07400 0.07288 0.08900 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08650 0.08538 0.14788 0.07888
Libor 1 Month 0.11025 0.10750 0.40363 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14550 0.15238 0.70250 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.17713 0.18375 0.76013 0.17288
Libor 6 Month 0.21425 0.22263 0.86188 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28263 0.28700 0.90975 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
