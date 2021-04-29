State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 154.4775 Pound Sterling 214.5229 Euro 186.4234 Japanese Yen 1.4256 ===========================

