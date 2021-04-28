ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Apr 28, 2021
Rouble nears six-week high vs dollar, MOEX slides from record peak

Reuters 28 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed to a nearly six-week high against the dollar on Wednesday amid sound demand for Russian OFZ treasury bonds and higher oil prices, which has not stopped stock indexes from falling.

The rouble has been on the mend since last week when Russia said it would withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine, lowering fears of new sanctions against Moscow after the US barred its banks from buying state bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

At 1427 GMT, the rouble gained 0.3% to 74.64 after touching 74.54, its strongest since March 22.

The finance ministry sold two tranches of OFZ bonds on Wednesday for 30.7 billion roubles, enjoying demand of nearly 76 billion roubles.

Major Russian banks have recently been the main buyers of rouble-denominated OFZs, while foreign demand has waned due to the risk of sanctions.

"The recent sanctions announced by the Biden administration are a risk, but we believe that these will have a limited impact on the currency, as has been the case in the past," said Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at Ebury.

"We forecast gains for the rouble against both the euro and the US dollar between now and the end of 2022."

Ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy statement and a speech by US President Joe Biden later in the day, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the euro at 90.27, still far from levels of around 81 seen a year ago.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 1.5% to $67.38 a barrel, failing to support Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.2% to 1,512.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX was 0.5% lower at 3,583.5 points, backing off an all-time high of 3,627.91 hit on Tuesday.

Russian forestry group Segezha debuted on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, matching its final IPO offer price and implying a market capitalisation of 125.5 billion roubles ($1.68 billion).

Shares in Yandex outperformed the market and climbed 1.8% on the day after the Russian internet giant raised its 2021 revenue forecast.

