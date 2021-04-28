Business & Finance
Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates on hold
28 Apr 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold on Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.
The bank's monetary policy committee held the overnight lending rate at 9.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 8.25% for a fourth consecutive time, after cutting rates in September and November.
