Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions on Pakistan fearing Indian variant of coronavirus

Norway and Iran on Wednesday became the latest countries to have introduced travel restrictions on Pakistan, after United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. The restrictions have been imposed out of fear of the dangerous Indian variant of coronavirus.

“The rate of infections is very high in India, among other countries. In order to limit the risk of imported cases of new COVID-19 variants, we are now introducing stricter entry restrictions for travelers arriving from India and its neighboring countries, as well as Iraq,” Norway’s Justice and Public Security Minister Monica Maeland said.

The new restrictions require travelers coming from India, Bangladesh, Iraq, Nepal, and Pakistan to stay at a quarantine hotel for seven days.

“This means that people who undertake necessary travel to these countries will also be required to stay at a quarantine hotel,” said the statement.

The measures will come into effect on Wednesday 28 April at 12pm.

Iran closes borders with Pakistan

In a separate development, Iran announced the closure of its borders with Pakistan in fear of the new variant found in India, Fars News Agency reported.

The newspaper quoted a statement of the Iranian customs office as saying:

“The Southeastern borders with Pakistan would only allow the return of Iranian and Pakistani nationals to their countries after the new ban is imposed on Wednesday.”

The Customs Office Spokesman, Rouhollah Latifi told media Iran will introduce “hygiene controls” on trucks arriving from Pakistan for the next 10 days.

He added that commercial trucks from Pakistan will undergo some strict checks and controls before loading and unloading.

Iran had banned air travel from Pakistan and India amid fears that the Indian variant of the coronavirus could spread in the country.