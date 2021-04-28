ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1942

APP 28 Apr 2021

ATTOCK: The third wave of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) keep haunting people in the district Attock as another patient lost battle to the virus on Wednesday raising the tally of the deaths during the month of April.

Talking to APP, officials confirmed that the town has been witnessing alarming increase in fatalities in the third waves during the month of April where as many as 20 persons were succumbed to virus in the district. A 65 years old man Rab Nawaz- resident of Attock who was at district headquarters hospital succumbed to virus on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, district focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has said that as many as 113 safe burial of COVID-19 including confirm and suspected patients was carried out in the district since the epidemic broke out March last year.

While giving details, he said that safe burial of 36 deaths out of 1942 positive patients in district, 52 deaths of confirmed Covid-19 in out of district hospitals and safe burial of 25 deaths of suspected Covid-19 in district hospitals was so far carried out in the district.

Moreover, ten more persons tested positive in the district raising the tally to 1942.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients as many as nine belongs to Attock city while one to Pindigheab.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 253 in which 248 are home isolated while five others are hospitalized.

He informed that as many as eight suspected patient were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 32,673 while screening of as many as 35,925 persons has been carried out in which 30,272 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that result of as many as 459 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1,653 persons have recovered from the virus so far.

Two shops in Attock city were also sealed for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1942

