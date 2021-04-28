ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan to witness prosperity revolution thru massive development: PM

  • Imran Khan said despite financial constraints, his government was committed to divert funds towards the development of Balochistan.
APP 28 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday Imran Khan said the government was focused on bringing a revolution of prosperity in Balochistan through projects of infrastructure and human development.

Addressing here at the groundbreaking of three roads under National Highway Authority (NHA), the prime minister said Balochistan had been long neglected in the past and the government would take every step to minimize the suffering of locals.

Imran Khan said despite financial constraints, his government was committed to divert funds towards the development of Balochistan.

The prime minister who arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit launched the projects including construction of 162-kilometre Ziarat Harnai road, the 23-kilometer dualization of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and construction of 11-kilometer Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).

The prime minister mentioned that compared with the 1,100 kilometres roads constructed by previous governments in 15 years, his government completed 3,300 km in two-and-a-half years.

He said the entire area along the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be developed.

Imran Khan said caring for humanity was the main driving force that placed the nation at high pedestal of morality.

He regretted that had serious steps taken in past, the country would have undergone immense development.

He termed ‘elite capture’ responsible for economic divided in the society and stressed the need for a model of development for all, including rich and poor.

Imran Khan said Balochistan suffered apathy of previous rulers who had the mindset to ignore the province.

However, he said, his ideology was about making Pakistan rise by uplifting its weaker segments.

He said China’s development and its strategy to bring people out of poverty was exemplary and added that Pakistan could learn from the same model.

He mentioned that after Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, the government was expanding the network of Rs 0.1 million health insurance per household in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan, and said the same would be discussed with the coalition government of Balochistan.

He said the project of direct subsidy to farmers on seeds and fertilizer under Kisan Card had been launched while 80 percent data of deserving families had been registered for Ehsaas socio-welfare programme.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said during last 15 years, the previous governments left several development projects in tandem, while the incumbent was focused on their completion.

He emphasized on enhanced connectivity of Quetta with Naseerabad and Sibbi through dualization to facilitate farmers and traders from adjoining areas.

He said the construction work on roads and dams would ensure the development of militancy-hit areas that had long witnessed unrest and suffering.

He said the provincial government was spending Rs 35 billion out of its own resources for the development of Balochistan besides the Rs 20 billion allocated by the federal government.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the projects would usher in a new era of development in the province. He mentioned that Imran Khan started the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor from Balochistan, turning the dream of prosperity into reality.

The prime minister was also given a briefing on the overall situation of Balochistan and the development projects.

Imran Khan

Balochistan to witness prosperity revolution thru massive development: PM

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters