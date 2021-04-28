Rupee recovers 61 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 61 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs153.87 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs154.49.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.4 and Rs155.4 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 74 paisas and closed at Rs185.79 against the last day’s trading of Rs186.47, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.41, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs213.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs214.56.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 16 paisas each to close at Rs 41.89 and Rs 41.03 respectively.