Gold prices decrease by Rs700 to Rs103,900 per tola
28 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs103,900 as compared to 104,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs89,078 against its sale at 89,678 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs81,654 from Rs82,204.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively.
The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $15 and was traded at $1765 against $1780.
