Six more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Another six patients including five women and one male lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours rising the tally to 628 since March last year.

An official source of Nishtar Hospital said that Nazeeran Bibi (60), Shamim (44) Najma Bibi (74), Javid Akhtar (55) Zareena Bibi (56) and Musarrat Bibi (25) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Four victims belonged to Multan, one each hailed from Lodhran and Muzaffargarh, he informed.

115 patients are positive and 72 are suspected out of total 278 cases, he informed.

As many as 24 patients are serious and three are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.