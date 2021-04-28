ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell climate plan should be opposed at AGM -funds group

  • LAPFF members manage over 300 bln stg in assets.
  • It questions Shell's CCS, tree planting plans.
  • Instead backs resolution from Follow This.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell's climate change strategy does not go far enough and investors should advise against it at an upcoming meeting, a UK pension funds group said on Wednesday.

Shell has asked investors to vote on its energy transition strategy, although the vote is advisory only.

Its plans call for reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 supported by buyers of its fossil fuels investing in carbon offsets from nature-based or carbon capture projects.

"The strategy as stated does not sufficiently address the challenges Shell faces, with competition from renewable energy potentially putting fossil fuel businesses out of business on cost grounds alone," said Doug McMurdo, chair of the UK's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF).

The group, whose 82 members manage over 300 billion pounds ($417 billion) in assets, said it recommended members oppose the climate change strategy at Shell's annual general meeting on May 18.

"Its net zero strategy is couched in such terms that Shell will decarbonise 'in step with society'. That is not taking a lead, that is a recipe for being left with stranded assets," McMurdo said.

The LAPFF will instead back a resolution from the Follow This activist group calling for Shell's targets to be aligned with the Paris Agreement on climate.

McMurdo questioned the Shell plan's reliance on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and tree planting.

"There are references to relying on very large amounts of carbon capture and storage, yet it is unclear for what products, and CCS doesn't work without subsidy and it does not result in 'net zero'," he said.

McMurdo also said the scale of tree-planting required did not seem credible, and nature-based solutions should be focused on difficult-to-abate sectors such as cement, chemical manufacturing and aviation.

Another Shell investor, the Church of England Pensions Board (CEPB), also said these points needed further engagement and "require Shell to provide evidence it is delivering on its strategy".

Still, the CEPB is "likely to vote in support of Shell's energy transition strategy", said Adam Matthews, its chief responsible investment officer in an article published online on Wednesday.

A Shell spokeswoman said the company own resolution included "measurable short, medium and long-term targets which go further than that requested by Follow This" and called on shareholders to vote against the Follow This resolution.

climate change Royal Dutch Local Authority Pension Fund Forum LAPFF

Shell climate plan should be opposed at AGM -funds group

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters